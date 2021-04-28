C. Fraser Smith (1938-2021): Remembering A WYPR Colleague

Last Sunday, C. Fraser Smith, one of Baltimore’s most respected journalists, passed away after suffering a stroke on April 11th. Fraser had been WYPR’s Senior News Analyst and a fan favorite of listeners to WYPR, and readers of the Baltimore Sun and the Daily Record.

Here’s a Fraser essay broadcast on WYPR in November 2015. And here's a link to Fraser's last guest appearance on Midday, on July 16, 2020, when he spoke with Tom Hall about his memoir, The Daily Miracle: A Memoir of Newspapering.

Tom wanted to spend some time today remembering Fraser with two people who worked very closely with him, here at WYPR and at the Baltimore Sun.

Sunni Khalid was the news director at WYPR from 2003-2012. He is currently a freelance journalist who is working on a couple of books and living in the Bay Area…

Joel McCord is WYPR’s current News Director, where he works with our news team and Danyell Irby, WYPR’s Executive Director of News…

