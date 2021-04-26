Dr. Elizabeth Letourneau On Combating Child Sex Abuse

Tom's next guest is Dr. Elizabeth Letourneau. She's the director of the Moore Center for the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse, and a professor in the Department of Mental Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

For more than two decades, Dr. Letourneau has been researching clinical practices and legal policies related to adult and adolescent sexual abuse of children. She's also developed a variety of tools for assessing and treating juvenile and adult sexual interest in children, and addressing the problem of sexual recidivism. Here is her 2016 TEDMED Talk on the topic.

As the Moore Center's inaugural director, Dr. Letourneau has focused her efforts on the prevention of child sexual abuse. She currently leads three research studies looking into intervention strategies for populations most at risk for child sexual abuse.

There’s evidence to suggest child sexual abuse has increased during the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Moore Center is hosting a virtual symposium, in collaboration with the prevention training group Darkness to Light, tomorrow through Thursday (April 27-29), that will explore ways to stop and prevent the sexual abuse of children. To register for the free symposium, click here.

You can find links to online resources for parents and help-seekers at the Moore Center's Website at: www.jhsph.edu/moorecenter

Dr. Elizabeth Letourneau joins us on Zoom…

