The Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdicts: Three Perspectives On The Legal And Social Justice Implications

Convicting cops of murder is a rare event, but McMillan’s testimony, the testimony of other eyewitnesses and experts, and the horrifying tape of Derek Chauvin resting his deadly knee on George Floyd’s neck proved to be insurmountable evidence for a defense of what many people considered indefensible.

Welcome to Midday. Today on our program, reactions to the guilty verdicts in the trial of the former Minneapolis Police Officer, from three Baltimore attorneys.

We begin with William “Billie” Murphy, Jr. a former judge and the founder and senior partner at Murphy, Falcon and Murphy. Judge Murphy is the attorney who represented the family of Freddie Gray. He joins us on Zoom.

Then Tom is joined by Kim Wehle, a law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, a former Assistant US Attorney, and the author of two excellent books, How to Read the Constitution-And Why, and What You Need to Know About Voting-And Why. Kim is also the host of an Instagram Show called #Simple Politics. She joins us on our digital line.

Tom's third guest is Ivan Bates, a former prosecutor who is now a defense attorney and the founder of the firm Bates & Garcia. He was also a candidate in the Democratic primary for Baltimore State’s Attorney in 2018. He joins us on Zoom.