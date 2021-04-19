Newsmaker: Marilyn J. Mosby, Baltimore City State's Attorney

Closing arguments are underway in Minneapolis in the trial of Derek Chauvin. The case is expected to go to the jury sometime today.

The litany of young African Americans who have been killed by current or former police officers in high profile cases is heart-wrenching: Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Walter Scott, Freddie Gray, Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, Ahmaud Arbery, Stephon Clark, and Breonna Taylor are all names that have become etched in the public consciousness, and which have animated protests around the country, and around the world. Daunte Wright was killed just last week not 10 miles away from the courtroom where justice in the death of George Floyd is being decided.

Protests that took place in cities large and small following George Floyd’s death led to calls for police reform, and even to defund the police. Those protests increased as each new horrifying video has been released. Here in Baltimore, Brandon Scott ran for Mayor on a platform that emphasized reimagining public safety and addressing the root causes that have led to the unthinkable levels of violence we have seen in our city for years.

Tom's Newsmaker guest today is Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, the city's chief prosecutor since her swearing-in on January 8, 2015.

Ever since she came to national attention when she charged six officers in the death of Freddie Gray in 2015, she has garnered a reputation as a progressive prosecutor who has prioritized reducing incarceration, along with reducing violent crime. And for the past year, she has had to navigate a criminal justice system that has struggled to cope with a global pandemic.

Last month, she announced that some of the temporary changes she implemented in the way her office has been handling non-violent crimes will be made permanent.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby joins us on Zoom to explain what those changes are…

