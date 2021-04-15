Newsmaker: City Council President Nick Mosby On The Reform Agenda

Today, another in our frequent series of conversations with the political leadership of the city of Baltimore. We've had regular check-ins with Mayor Brandon Scott, Comptroller Bill Henry, and members of the Baltimore City Council, as well as the Council President, Nick Mosby, who is Tom's guest, once again, for the full hour today.

The Council’s most recent legislative initiative aspires to change the power dynamic between tenants and landlords, and address housing insecurity in our city. Housing advocates have concerns about a bill that is currently on Mayor Brandon Scott’s desk, that will create alternatives to security deposits.

And looking ahead, the council is exploring ways to strengthen city-based businesses, as many of them struggle to cope with the financial impact of the COVID 19 pandemic.

And as he manages these challenges, how is the City Council president managing the personal challenge he and his wife — State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby — are facing from a federal probe of their financial affairs?

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby joins us on Zoom, and listeners are welcome to join the conversation as well.