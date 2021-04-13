Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause: An Explainer, With Dr. Leana Wen

Use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson is being put on hold, following six cases of blood clots that may be related to the vaccine. The FDA and CDC have recommended pausing the use of the J&J vaccine, a recommendation that the state of Maryland and the City of Baltimore have announced they will implement until further information about the potential risk of the vaccine is determined.

To explain the significance of the J&J vaccine pause and what it could mean for the national and local vaccination programs, Dr. Leana Wen joins Tom on Skype. She is a visiting scholar at George Washington University's School of Public Health and the author of the forthcoming book, Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health.

Audio for this program will be posted by 3pm today.

