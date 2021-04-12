© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Midday with the Mayor: Brandon Scott On Policing Reform, Homicide Rates, COVID Relief & The Budget

Published April 12, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
Mayor Scott Headshot-scaled-cropwide.jpg
Office of the Baltimore City Mayor
/
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott was inaugurated 125 days ago, on December 8, 2020

The Baltimore City Mayor discusses the outlook for sweeping policing reforms, the city's response to rising crime, plus COVID Relief & the city's new budget.

It’s Midday with the Mayor, another in our regular series of live conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott.

Voters will weigh-in on returning the Baltimore police department to local control in a referendum in an upcoming election. Mayor Scott’s efforts to re-imagine public safety in Baltimore include forming a task force to consider how to cut the budget of the BPD to re-direct some of those resources to other agencies.

Later today, the Mayor will announce a pilot program to cut down on illegal dumping. And, we’ll get an update on city efforts to administer COVID vaccines.

Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom Hall today on Zoom.

