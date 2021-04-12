Midday with the Mayor: Brandon Scott On Policing Reform, Homicide Rates, COVID Relief & The Budget

It’s Midday with the Mayor, another in our regular series of live conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott.

Voters will weigh-in on returning the Baltimore police department to local control in a referendum in an upcoming election. Mayor Scott’s efforts to re-imagine public safety in Baltimore include forming a task force to consider how to cut the budget of the BPD to re-direct some of those resources to other agencies.

Later today, the Mayor will announce a pilot program to cut down on illegal dumping. And, we’ll get an update on city efforts to administer COVID vaccines.

Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom Hall today on Zoom.

