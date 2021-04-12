"American Muslim": Author Saima Sitwat On An Immigrant's Journey

Tonight marks the beginning of Ramadan, Islam's month-long observance of fasting, prayer and family celebrations. Tom's next guest is a Muslim activist and author who emigrated to the United States from Pakistan in 2003. Recently elected to the board of the non-profit Maryland Humanities, she’s written a book about her experiences in the United States as she has assimilated into American culture, and risen to leadership positions in the American Muslim Community. Her name is Saima Adil Sitwat, and her book is called American Muslim: An Immigrant’s Journey.

Saima Sitwat joins us on Zoom…