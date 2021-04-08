Newsmaker: Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, On COVID-19, Schools, ICE And Floods

Tom's Newsmaker guest today is Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

Howard County will open a mass COVID-19 vaccination site soon at the Mall in Columbia. Two other sites have been up and running for some time now. Like leaders in other jurisdictions, County Executive Ball will be addressing the negative economic impacts the pandemic has had on the county with the aid of funds from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Many Howard County students and teachers are back in their classrooms and school sports will return next week. The county has ended its contract with the federal immigration and border control agency - ICE - to detain suspects at the detention center in Jessup. A referendum to repeal the County’s new sanctuary county law will appear on the ballot in 2022. And plans to fortify Ellicott City against future flooding are progressing with the announcement of some new state aid.

County Executive Calvin Ball joins us on the line today from his office in Ellicott City.

