Midday

Newsmaker: Christopher Shorter, Baltimore's First City Administrator

Published April 7, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
Christopher Shorter was appointed by Mayor Scott and sworn in March 30 as Baltimore's first City Administrator

The former assistant city manager in Austin, Texas, joins Mayor Scott's Cabinet to take on the challenge of making city government more efficient and effective.

Tom's Newsmaker guest today is a newcomer to town who is the first to occupy a newly-created position in City Government. Christopher Shorter is Baltimore’s first City Administrator. As Mayor Brandon Scott put it when he first announced Mr. Shorter's impending appointment, the city administrator's role will be to help the mayor "fix what’s broken in city government and restore the public’s trust.”

Mr. Shorter began his tenure in an acting capacity in January, after serving as the Director of Agency Operations in the Office of the City Administrator in Austin, Texas. He was officially sworn in on March 30.

City Administrator Christopher Shorter joins us on Zoom.

Audio for this program will be posted by 2pm today.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
