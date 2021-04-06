Newsmaker: Dana Peterson Moore, Baltimore's First Chief Equity Officer

When Brandon Scott was running for Mayor last year, he promised several changes to the structure of city government that he asserted will improve the efficacy of city services and focus attention on the need for those services to be delivered equitably. Tomorrow, we will meet Baltimore’s new City Administrator, Christopher Shorter.

Today, we meet the city’s first-ever Chief Equity Officer. Last December, Mayor Scott announced the appointment of former Acting Solicitor Dana Peterson Moore to this newly created cabinet-level position. Ms. Moore will also lead the Office of Equity and Civil Rights.

Dana Moore joins Tom (via Zoom) today to talk about her aspirations in her new role.

