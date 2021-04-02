Rousuck's Review: "The Glorious World Of Crowns, Kinks And Curls," A New Virtual From Center Stage

Time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom today with her review of the new virtual theater production from Maryland's State Theater, Baltimore Center Stage. The filmed play is a world premiere of the latest work by journalist, screenwriter, Emmy-nominated producer and playwright Keli Goff.

Her play is called The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls.

In the tradition of The Vagina Monologues and For Colored Girls…, The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls is a collection of short, intimate monologues and potent scenes that explore the complicated relationship that women, especially Black women, have with their hair.

Bianca Laverne Jones directs the all-Actors Equity cast, featuring (in multiple roles) Awa Sal Secka, Stori Ayers, and Shayna Small. Scenic and Costume Design is by Dede Ayite, Hair and Wig Design by Nikiya Mathis, Sound Design by Twi McCallum, and Lighting Direction by Stacey DeRosier.

The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls, the new filmed virtual production from Baltimore Center Stage, is available online to ticketed patrons from now through April 18. For schedules and ticketing information, click here.