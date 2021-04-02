© 2021 WYPR
Midday at the Movies: Our Fearless Annual Oscars Predictions

Published April 2, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT
GaryOldman-Mank-Netflix.jpg
Netflix Films
/
imdb.com
In "Mank," Gary Oldman plays the legendary "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, portrayed here accepting the Academy Award he shared in 1942 with "Kane" co-writer and director, Orson Welles. "Mank" leads this year's pack of Oscar contenders with 10 nominations, including nods for Best Picture, Best Director (David Fincher), Best Actor (Gary Oldman) and Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried).

The pandemic-delayed Academy Awards telecast is set for April 25, and our movie mavens predict which of this year's Oscar-nominated flicks will bring home the gold.

It's another edition of Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking. With the pandemic-delayed Academy Awards telecast finally happening later this month — Sunday, April 25, on the ABC television network — we'll get our annual Oscar predictions from our Midday movie mavens:

Ann Hornaday is a film critic for the Washington Post and the author of the bestselling movie-goers’ guide, Talking Pictures: How To Watch Movies. She joins us on Zoom.

Also joining us on Zoom is Jed Dietz, a founder of the Maryland Film Festival and a leader in the recent restoration of Baltimore's historic Parkway theater.
You can see a complete list of the 93rd Annual Academy Award nominations at the Academy's Oscars website.

Audio for this program will be posted by 3pm today.

