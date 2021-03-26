In "City Of A Thousand Gates," Novelist Rebecca Sacks Finds Humanity Amid War's Tragedy
In her debut novel, Sacks examines the human toll of the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict on a diverse and complex cast of characters.
Tom's next guest is an author whose debut novel explores the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with a keen eye, a compassionate and insightful ear, and a large dollop of fearlessness.
Rebecca Sacks presents a sprawling cast of characters that include university students and teachers, professional soccer players and soldiers, a cartoonist from Jerusalem, a journalist from Germany, a couple of Jewish Americans, and a sprinkling of children.
Like the long history of the conflict in which this novel is placed, Sacks’ story revolves on an axis that is surprising, as her characters act, on a certain level, with poignant predictability.
The book is called City of a Thousand Gates.
Rebecca Sacks joins us from Los Angeles…
