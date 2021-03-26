In "City Of A Thousand Gates," Novelist Rebecca Sacks Finds Humanity Amid War's Tragedy

Tom's next guest is an author whose debut novel explores the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with a keen eye, a compassionate and insightful ear, and a large dollop of fearlessness.

Rebecca Sacks presents a sprawling cast of characters that include university students and teachers, professional soccer players and soldiers, a cartoonist from Jerusalem, a journalist from Germany, a couple of Jewish Americans, and a sprinkling of children.

Harper Collins Publishers

Like the long history of the conflict in which this novel is placed, Sacks’ story revolves on an axis that is surprising, as her characters act, on a certain level, with poignant predictability.

The book is called City of a Thousand Gates.

Rebecca Sacks joins us from Los Angeles…

Audio for this program will be posted by 3pm today.

