"In-Law Relationships": The Joys & Complexity Of The Extended Family

Our topic in this archive edition of Midday is in-laws, and how the relationship between children who are married, and the families of their spouses, are affected and informed by a number of different factors. Parents of the person you hold dear matter while you’re dating, they matter while you’re married, they matter when you have kids yourself, and they matter when those parents are of the age when they need care from you.

A new book looks at those different stages, as well as the effects of age, gender, sexual preference and other factors that influence the nature and success of these relationships.

University of Maryland School of Social Work Prof. Geoffrey Greig and Assoc. Prof. Michael Woolley teach at the University of Maryland (Baltimore) School of Social Work.

The book is called In-Law Relationships: Mothers, Daughters, Fathers, and Sons.

