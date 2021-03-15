Goucher Poll: MD Views On COVID, Hogan, Biden & More

It’s Midday on Politics. We begin today with Dr. Mileah Kromer, associate professor of political science and director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College, who gives us a look behind the findings of the Center's latest Goucher Poll. What do Marylanders think about the state’s vaccine distribution efforts, and what marks do they give Governor Larry Hogan and President Joe Biden for their handling of the pandemic?

Dr. Kromer unpacks the Goucher Poll results, which were released last week in two parts...You can read the Goucher Poll PDFs at the links below:

March 2021 Part 1 (PDF): Maryland residents were polled about their views on the COVID-19 pandemic, including Gov. Larry Hogan’s handling of the coronavirus, and on the pace of reopening, its financial impact, and whether individual actions can help stop the spread of the virus. Residents were also asked about the emotional impact of the pandemic.

March 2021 Part 2 (PDF): Maryland residents were asked their views on various statewide issues, including the direction of and most important issue facing the state, satisfaction with American democracy, and their opinions of Gov. Larry Hogan, the Maryland General Assembly, and President Joe Biden. Residents were also asked their views toward the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Mileah Kromer joins Tom on Zoom.

