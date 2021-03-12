Smart Nutrition With Monica Reinagel: Our Diets, After A Year In COVID Lockdown

It’s time now for another edition of Smart Nutrition. We're joined by our good friend, Monica Reinagel. She’s a licensed nutritionist, and the host of the popular Nutrition Diva podcast. She also co-hosts Change Academy, a podcast about creating life-enhancing behavior changes.

Yesterday marked the first anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaration of a global COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a national lockdown here in the US and in countries across the planet. In the 12 months since, our lives have been turned upside down. One of the disruptions the pandemic has wrought has been in how we eat, how we cook, even how we shop for food. Our daily meal routines, our snacking, and our nutritional well-being have all been affected.

Has the pandemic changed your diet and meal routines? Are there such things as COVID cravings? Let us know!

Monica Reinagel joins us on Zoom…

