Midday at the Movies: Golden Globes, Diversity, Hot Streams

It’s another edition of Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking.

We’re joined once again on Zoom by our good friend Ann Hornaday – she’s a film critic for the Washington Post and the author of the bestselling movie-goers’ guide, Talking Pictures: How To Watch Movies.

Also with us on Zoom is our friend Jed Dietz, the founding director of the Maryland Film Festival...

And listeners, we’d love to hear from you today as well. Tell us about the films you've been watching recently, whether you streamed them or ventured to watch them on the big screen.

Have you seen any of the films tapped for Golden Globe Awards this year?

Here are links to some of the films discussed today:

Minari​, an American odyssey, directed by Lee Isaac Chung; winner of the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film. (streamable on Amazon Prime, others)

Malcolm & Marie, a Netflix original romance directed by Sam Levinson, and starring Zendaya and John David Washington. (Netflix)

Nomadland, directed by Chloe Zhao. This semi-documentary portrait of older Americans seeking new lives as nomads won Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Director, Motion Picture. Its star, Frances McDormand, was a nominee for Best Actress. (Hulu and theaters)

The Father, a moving portrait of dementia directed by Florian Zeller, and starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman. (in theaters, streaming after March 26)