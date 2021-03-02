MD General Assembly, Mid-Session: House Republicans' Legislative Agenda

Today on Midday, an update from the General Assembly in Annapolis with one of the leaders of the Republican caucus in the House of Delegates.

Tom's guest is Delegate Kathy Szeliga. She’s the Minority Whip who represents District 7, including parts of Baltimore and Harford Counties.

Delegate Szeliga and Minority Leader Nic Kipke have headed the House GOP Caucus since 2013, longer than any other Republican caucus leadership in state history, but they have both announced that they will relinquish their roles at the end of the 2021 Session.

There are six weeks left in the Session. “Crossover Day,” when the Senate and the House of Delegates sends bills to each other that each chamber intends to pass, is in three weeks.

Del. Kathy Szeliga joins us from Annapolis, on Zoom.

