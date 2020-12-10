Midday Healthwatch: Who Will Get The COVID-19 Vaccine First?

An FDA advisory committee has endorsed emergency use authorization for the COVID 19 vaccine developed by Pfizer. Moderna’s drug is expected to be approved for use next week.

On today's Healthwatch, Dr. Leana Wen joins Tom to discuss the latest on the COVID-19 vaccines. How will scientists decide they are safe and effective? What are the side effects, and how will people who are reluctant to be vaccinated be convinced that it’s in their best interest, and in the best interest of the public, to receive the medication?

Dr. Leana Wen is the former Baltimore City Health Commissioner, a visiting professor at George Washington University, a columnist for the Washington Post and a medical analyst for CNN.