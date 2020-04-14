Psychological First Aid With Dr. George Everly

Amid the extraordinary levels of physical havoc caused by Covid-19, there is likely an even greater level of psychological consequence for those among us fortunate enough to have been spared, so far, by the illness itself.

Today, a look at Psychological First Aid in times of crisis. Dr. George Everly is Tom's guest. He’s a pioneer in the field, and the co-author of The Johns Hopkins Guide to Psychological First Aid. For more than three decades, he has helped survivors of catastrophe -- including war, natural disaster, terrorist attacks and now, a pandemic.

Dr. Everly is a psychologist and an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and an adjunct professor of international health at the Bloomberg School of Public Health. He writes a blog for Psychology Today called When Disaster Strikes: Inside Disaster Psychology.

Also today, an update on the April 28th election to choose a successor to the late Rep. Elijah Cummings in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District: The State Board of Elections has now decided there will be three in-person polling centers -- one in Baltimore City, one in Baltimore Co. and one in Howard Co. -- for people who are not able to vote by mail. The Election Board will announce the locations of the polling centers no later than April 20th. Ballots were mailed to 7th District voters at the beginning of April. If you don’t receive a ballot in the next few days, contact the Board of Elections to be sure you receive one in time to vote. Check your voter registration status on the State Board of Elections website, or, if you do not have internet access, call 1-800-222-8683 and ask a State Board of Elections representative to check your registration.