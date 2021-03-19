Here and Now on WYPR

Monday-Thursday 2 pm

A live production from NPR and WBUR Boston, in collaboration with public radio stations across the country, Here & Now reflects the fluid world of news as it’s happening, with timely, smart and in-depth news and conversation.

The program’s daily lineup will include interviews with NPR hosts, reporters, editors and bloggers as well as news from stations across the nation. Here & Now has been hosted by Robin Young for more than a decade. A Peabody Award-winning journalist, she has reported for NBC, CBS and ABC television, and was substitute host and correspondent for The Today Show. Starting July 1, 2013, Young was joined by co-host Jeremy Hobson, most recently host of Marketplace Morning Report. Hobson has broad producing, reporting and hosting experience at the station, program and network level.

Additionally, Meghna Chakrabarti, co-host of WBUR’s Radio Boston, has been named as the program’s primary fill-in host. To ensure that Here & Now reflects what’s happening in a diverse geographic range of communities, NPR and WBUR have invited other public radio stations across the nation to contribute to the show. These contributions may be presented as feature packages, interviews or straightforward collaboration when news is unfolding in a specific market.