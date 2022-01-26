© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Future City Logo Draft 1 (1).png
Future City

The LGBTQ community

Published January 26, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST
pride flag
Owen J Fitzpatrick/Owen J Fitzpatrick
/
Owen J Fitzpatrick
Pride flag

This month on Future City, we take the opportunity to become more familiar with the LGBTQ community, its culture and its history.

On this month's episode we will discuss the LGBTQ community with:

- Heather Mizeur - Candidate for Congress in Maryland & former MD State legislator.

- Kevin Brown - Director of station north arts district

- Rahne Alexander - Multimedia artist, producer, musician and performer.
rahne.com
IG/TW: @rahnealexander
FB: rahne.alexander.artist

Great orgs you can donate to, to support the transgender community in & around Baltimore

Trans Maryland: transmaryland.org
Baltimore Safe Haven: baltimoresafehaven.org
FreeState Justice: freestate-justice.org

- Jabari Lyles - President & Principal Consultant
Links where you can learn more about Jabari and his work
His website

- Cleo Manago - Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Pride Center of MD
http://www.pridecentermd.org/

- Amber Barnett - Racial Equity Strategist & Practitioner.

Future City
Charles Robinson
See stories by Charles Robinson