The LGBTQ community
This month on Future City, we take the opportunity to become more familiar with the LGBTQ community, its culture and its history.
On this month's episode we will discuss the LGBTQ community with:
- Heather Mizeur - Candidate for Congress in Maryland & former MD State legislator.
- Kevin Brown - Director of station north arts district
- Rahne Alexander - Multimedia artist, producer, musician and performer.
rahne.com
IG/TW: @rahnealexander
FB: rahne.alexander.artist
Great orgs you can donate to, to support the transgender community in & around Baltimore
Trans Maryland: transmaryland.org
Baltimore Safe Haven: baltimoresafehaven.org
FreeState Justice: freestate-justice.org
- Jabari Lyles - President & Principal Consultant
Links where you can learn more about Jabari and his work
His website
- Cleo Manago - Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Pride Center of MD
http://www.pridecentermd.org/
- Amber Barnett - Racial Equity Strategist & Practitioner.