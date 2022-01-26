This month on Future City, we take the opportunity to become more familiar with the LGBTQ community, its culture and its history.

On this month's episode we will discuss the LGBTQ community with:

- Heather Mizeur - Candidate for Congress in Maryland & former MD State legislator.

- Kevin Brown - Director of station north arts district

- Rahne Alexander - Multimedia artist, producer, musician and performer.

rahne.com

IG/TW: @rahnealexander

FB: rahne.alexander.artist

Great orgs you can donate to, to support the transgender community in & around Baltimore

Trans Maryland: transmaryland.org

Baltimore Safe Haven: baltimoresafehaven.org

FreeState Justice: freestate-justice.org

- Jabari Lyles - President & Principal Consultant

Links where you can learn more about Jabari and his work

His website

- Cleo Manago - Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Pride Center of MD

http://www.pridecentermd.org/

- Amber Barnett - Racial Equity Strategist & Practitioner.