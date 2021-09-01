Back To School In A Pandemic

As summer comes to an end, students and teachers are returning to classrooms across the country in the midst of a global pandemic. How is COVID-19 affecting the 2021-2022 school year? And what lessons have teachers and administrators learned from the past year and a half of education in the midst of the coronavirus crisis?

We’re joined by:

Sarah Y. Kim, WYPR’s health and housing reporter, Report for America corps member and Anthony Brandon Fellow.

Dr. Christopher Morphew, Dean of the School of Education at Johns Hopkins University.

Shamoyia Gardiner, Executive Director of Strong Schools Maryland.