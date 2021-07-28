Cities As Containers For Healing Collective Trauma

On this month's episode of Future City, Dr. Kalima Young hosts a conversation about how cities create containers for holding cultural trauma and collective grief. What role does art play in helping to shape these containers? What infrastructures need to be in place to successfully hold different types of public and collective grief? And what are the different ways systemic, historical, and personal trauma can begin to be healed?

First, we speak with Will Schwarz. He is the President and Founder of the Maryland Lynching Memorial, a volunteer organization that works to honor the lives of the dozens of victims of lynching in the state of Maryland.

Then, we speak to Erricka Bridgeford, Co-Creator of Baltimore Ceasefire 365, about how she and other anti-violence activists create sacred spaces in places where people have been killed in the city.

Finally, we speak with Hannah Brancato, Co-Founder of FORCE: Upsetting Rape Culture, about a public healing project for survivors of sexual assault and abuse called the Monument Quilt