Future City

"We'll Make Something Out Of Nothing": Arts And Baltimore's Future

Published May 26, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT
J. Pope and the HearNow at Artscape, 2017
Elvert Barnes
/
J. Pope and the HearNow at Artscape, 2017. Photo by Elvert Barnes via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

On this month’s episode of Future City we’re looking at the arts here in Baltimore. Where do the arts, including music, film, photography, poetry, dance and much more, fit into the future of the city, especially after the arts and entertainment industries were hit so hard by COVID-19? And how have artists mobilized to support one another during the pandemic?

We discuss all of that and more with:

Maggie Villegas, Executive Director of BCAN, the Baltimore Creatives Acceleration Network

Sandra Gibson, Executive Director of the Maryland Film Festival

Mighty Mark, Baltimore club music producer and music supervisor of the film Dark City Beneath The Beat

Wes Moore
Wes Moore is a decorated Army combat veteran, youth advocate and CEO of BridgeEdU, a national initiative focusing on addressing the college completion and career placement crisis by reinventing the Freshman Year of college. He is also the author of two instant New York Times bestselling books, The Other Wes Moore and The Work.
Mark Gunnery
Mark is a producer at WYPR
