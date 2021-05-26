"We'll Make Something Out Of Nothing": Arts And Baltimore's Future

On this month’s episode of Future City we’re looking at the arts here in Baltimore. Where do the arts, including music, film, photography, poetry, dance and much more, fit into the future of the city, especially after the arts and entertainment industries were hit so hard by COVID-19? And how have artists mobilized to support one another during the pandemic?

We discuss all of that and more with:

Maggie Villegas, Executive Director of BCAN , the Baltimore Creatives Acceleration Network

Sandra Gibson, Executive Director of the Maryland Film Festival