© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WesMoorewithlogo.jpg
Future City

The Future Of Philanthropy

Published March 31, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT
Closeup of a checkbook with paper beneath it and a black pen on top.
jridgewayphotography via Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
/
Checkbook

It’s been an eventful year for philanthropy. The COVID-19 crisis revealed the limits of social safety nets and showed how people from grassroots mutual aid networks to established philanthropic institutions have supported people struggling during the pandemic. It’s also been a time of racial reckonings and questions about how resource allocation can be done in equitable ways.

On the latest episode of Future City we’re talking about the future of philanthropy. We'll hear about the state of philanthropy in Baltimore and the U.S., how people are responding to critiques of traditional philanthropy, and where land and economic reparations fit into the push for racial and economic justice.

Guests:

Dr. Shanaysha Sauls, President and CEO of the Baltimore Community Foundation.

Edgar Villanueva, Principal of Decolonizing Wealth Project and Liberated Capital and the author of Decolonizing Wealth: Indigenous Wisdom to Heal Divides and Restore Balance, and enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe.

David Callahan, Founder and Editor of Inside Philanthropy and author of The Givers: Wealth, Power, and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age.

Tags

Future CityWYPR ProgramsFuture City
Wes Moore
Wes Moore is a decorated Army combat veteran, youth advocate and CEO of BridgeEdU, a national initiative focusing on addressing the college completion and career placement crisis by reinventing the Freshman Year of college. He is also the author of two instant New York Times bestselling books, The Other Wes Moore and The Work.
See stories by Wes Moore
Mark Gunnery
Mark is a producer at WYPR
See stories by Mark Gunnery