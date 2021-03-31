It’s been an eventful year for philanthropy. The COVID-19 crisis revealed the limits of social safety nets and showed how people from grassroots mutual aid networks to established philanthropic institutions have supported people struggling during the pandemic. It’s also been a time of racial reckonings and questions about how resource allocation can be done in equitable ways.

On the latest episode of Future City we’re talking about the future of philanthropy. We'll hear about the state of philanthropy in Baltimore and the U.S., how people are responding to critiques of traditional philanthropy, and where land and economic reparations fit into the push for racial and economic justice.

Guests:

Dr. Shanaysha Sauls, President and CEO of the Baltimore Community Foundation.

Edgar Villanueva, Principal of Decolonizing Wealth Project and Liberated Capital and the author of Decolonizing Wealth: Indigenous Wisdom to Heal Divides and Restore Balance, and enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe.

David Callahan, Founder and Editor of Inside Philanthropy and author of The Givers: Wealth, Power, and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age.

