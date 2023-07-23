Finding Fun with Fruits
Our region offers a beautiful bounty of fresh fruits to keep us delighted through each season. This week, Tony and Chef Cindy take us through, season by season, some of their favorite fruits and way ways to incorporate more of them into your routine.
Chef Wolf's Clafoutis recipe:
oven 400 degrees
about 25 minutes
brush molds with butter and dust with sugar
Quantity:
3.5 oz Sugar
3 TBSP Flour, AP
1/2 tsp Baking Powder
1/4 tsp Bakins Soda
Pinch of Salt
3 each Whole Eggs
3 oz Milk
4 oz Melted Butter
2 cups Berries or diced peaches or nectarines or bing cherries
Method:
1. Sift together dry ingredients
2. Beat eggs by hand and add to dry ingredients
3. Slowly stir in milk and melted butter
4. Divide fruit among molds
5. Pour batter on top
6. Bake until set
This is a rebroadcast.