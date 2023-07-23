© 2023 WYPR
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

Finding Fun with Fruits

By Tony Foreman,
Cindy Wolf
Published July 23, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT
A haul of white peaches. Credit - @therealtonyforeman/Instagram
Our region offers a beautiful bounty of fresh fruits to keep us delighted through each season. This week, Tony and Chef Cindy take us through, season by season, some of their favorite fruits and way ways to incorporate more of them into your routine.

Chef Wolf's Clafoutis recipe:
oven 400 degrees
about 25 minutes
brush molds with butter and dust with sugar

Quantity:
3.5 oz Sugar
3 TBSP Flour, AP
1/2 tsp Baking Powder
1/4 tsp Bakins Soda
Pinch of Salt
3 each Whole Eggs
3 oz Milk
4 oz Melted Butter
2 cups Berries or diced peaches or nectarines or bing cherries

Method:
1. Sift together dry ingredients
2. Beat eggs by hand and add to dry ingredients
3. Slowly stir in milk and melted butter
4. Divide fruit among molds
5. Pour batter on top
6. Bake until set

This is a rebroadcast.

Tony Foreman
Tony Foreman is the founder and co-owner of Baltimore's premier restaurant company, Foreman Wolf, comprised of six restaurants and two retail wine stores. The combined staff is over 350 employees and has been a major driving force in putting Baltimore on the map in the world of fine wines and dining.
Cindy Wolf
Cindy Wolf is the executive chef at Charleston and was a 2006, 2008, and 2014 James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic. Chef Wolf's cuisine is backed by French fundamentals and grounded in preparations that emphasize the natural flavors of the very finest products.
