How to decode a menu

Have you ever had to tell your waiter that you need another minute with the menu only to turn your eyes back to the bill of fare to realize . . . you have no idea what you are looking at. You are not alone! Different cultures, regions, and types of restaurants all have different approaches to menu development and layout.

Tony and Chef Cindy walk you through their process and give you the tools you need to understand the delicious dishes being offered to you. Spoiler alert: the best tool is not being ashamed to ask for help.

This is a rebroadcast.