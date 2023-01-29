© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

An inside look at food and wine ratings

By Tony Foreman,
Cindy Wolf
Published January 29, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST
A selection of wines - credit: @therealtonyforeman/Instagram

While rating systems can be a great resource for helping you make a decision and for setting expectations when it comes to food and wine, context is important. Who created the rating system? What criteria do they prioritize and how equitably do they apply those criteria? Tony and Chef Cindy are here to help demystify the various rating systems that rank the best restaurants, wines, travel destinations, and more. They will also share some of their top-ranked dining experiences.

This is a rebroadcast.

Tony Foreman
Tony Foreman is the founder and co-owner of Baltimore's premier restaurant company, Foreman Wolf, comprised of six restaurants and two retail wine stores. The combined staff is over 350 employees and has been a major driving force in putting Baltimore on the map in the world of fine wines and dining.
Cindy Wolf
Cindy Wolf is the executive chef at Charleston and was a 2006, 2008, and 2014 James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic. Chef Wolf's cuisine is backed by French fundamentals and grounded in preparations that emphasize the natural flavors of the very finest products.
