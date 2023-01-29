An inside look at food and wine ratings

While rating systems can be a great resource for helping you make a decision and for setting expectations when it comes to food and wine, context is important. Who created the rating system? What criteria do they prioritize and how equitably do they apply those criteria? Tony and Chef Cindy are here to help demystify the various rating systems that rank the best restaurants, wines, travel destinations, and more. They will also share some of their top-ranked dining experiences.

This is a rebroadcast.