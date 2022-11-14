Soup and harvest check-in

As the mercury drops and the humidity dissipates, something nostalgic wells up in our hearts and in our stomachs, and we want one thing . . . Soup! Tony and Chef Cindy share some fundamentals and invite you to share your best soup memories.

We also take time to check in with Eva Dehlinger of Dehlinger Winery in the Russian River Valley. Eva tells us how harvest is coming along in a year where the coronavirus pandemic and a surge of wildfires on the west coast create unique challenges.

