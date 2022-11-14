© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
fw_on_food___wine-logo_1_.png
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

Soup and harvest check-in

Published October 30, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT
chef_wolf_lobster_soup.png
Chef Wolf's lobster bisque. Credit: @chefwolf/Instagram

As the mercury drops and the humidity dissipates, something nostalgic wells up in our hearts and in our stomachs, and we want one thing . . . Soup! Tony and Chef Cindy share some fundamentals and invite you to share your best soup memories.

We also take time to check in with Eva Dehlinger of Dehlinger Winery in the Russian River Valley. Eva tells us how harvest is coming along in a year where the coronavirus pandemic and a surge of wildfires on the west coast create unique challenges.

Tags
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine Programs
Tony Foreman
Tony Foreman is the founder and co-owner of Baltimore's premier restaurant company, Foreman Wolf, comprised of six restaurants and two retail wine stores. The combined staff is over 350 employees and has been a major driving force in putting Baltimore on the map in the world of fine wines and dining.
See stories by Tony Foreman
Cindy Wolf
Cindy Wolf is the executive chef at Charleston and was a 2006, 2008, and 2014 James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic. Chef Wolf's cuisine is backed by French fundamentals and grounded in preparations that emphasize the natural flavors of the very finest products.
See stories by Cindy Wolf