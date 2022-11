The greater Baltimore area is rife with great places to forage. We are lucky that Baltimore also has someone with a vast knowledge of foraging products, and how to prepare them beautifully. This week, Tony and Chef Cindy sit down with Chris Amendola of Foraged Eatery in Baltimore to find out more about his approach to foraging and cooking with what he finds.

We also reminisce on some early career nightmare scenarios and take a look at the wines of Piedmont.