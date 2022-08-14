Finding Fun with Fruits

Our region offers a beautiful bounty of fresh fruits to keep us delighted through each season. This week, Tony and Chef Cindy take us through, season by season, some of their favorite fruits and way ways to incorporate more of them into your routine.

Chef Wolf's Clafoutis recipe:

oven 400 degrees

about 25 minutes

brush molds with butter and dust with sugar

Quantity:

3.5 oz Sugar

3 TBSP Flour, AP

1/2 tsp Baking Powder

1/4 tsp Bakins Soda

Pinch of Salt

3 each Whole Eggs

3 oz Milk

4 oz Melted Butter

2 cups Berries or diced peaches or nectarines or bing cherries