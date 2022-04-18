Oh, I want (softshell) crabs for . . . Easter!
Spring is special for those who live in the Chesapeake Bay region. Every year around this time, crabs outgrow their hard shells and begin to molt and emerge in new softer shells - leaving themselves entirely edible. Tony and Cindy share some of their favorite ways to cook and eat these seasonal treats. Plus, with Easter just around the corner, we take a look at some easy ways to create a delicious table spread for friends and family to gather around.