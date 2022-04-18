© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

Oh, I want (softshell) crabs for . . . Easter!

Published April 10, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT
A box full of softshell crabs - credit: @chefwolf/Instagram

Spring is special for those who live in the Chesapeake Bay region. Every year around this time, crabs outgrow their hard shells and begin to molt and emerge in new softer shells - leaving themselves entirely edible. Tony and Cindy share some of their favorite ways to cook and eat these seasonal treats. Plus, with Easter just around the corner, we take a look at some easy ways to create a delicious table spread for friends and family to gather around.

Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine Programs
Tony Foreman
Tony Foreman is the founder and co-owner of Baltimore's premier restaurant company, Foreman Wolf, comprised of six restaurants and two retail wine stores. The combined staff is over 350 employees and has been a major driving force in putting Baltimore on the map in the world of fine wines and dining.
Cindy Wolf
Cindy Wolf is the executive chef at Charleston and was a 2006, 2008, and 2014 James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic. Chef Wolf's cuisine is backed by French fundamentals and grounded in preparations that emphasize the natural flavors of the very finest products.
