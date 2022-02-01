© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
fw_on_food___wine-logo_1_.png
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

How to decode a menu

Published January 30, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST
CindyMenuProcess.jpg
Chef Wolf's workstation as she lays out elements to organize a winter menu - Credit: @chefwolf/Instagram

Have you ever had to tell your waiter that you need another minute with the menu only to turn your eyes back to the bill of fare to realize . . . you have no idea what you are looking at. You are not alone! Different cultures, regions, and types of restaurants all have different approaches to menu development and layout.

Tony and Chef Cindy walk you through their process and give you the tools you need to understand the delicious dishes being offered to you. Spoiler alert: the best tool is not being ashamed to ask for help.

This is a rebroadcast.

Tony Foreman
Tony Foreman is the founder and co-owner of Baltimore's premier restaurant company, Foreman Wolf, comprised of six restaurants and two retail wine stores. The combined staff is over 350 employees and has been a major driving force in putting Baltimore on the map in the world of fine wines and dining.
Cindy Wolf
Cindy Wolf is the executive chef at Charleston and was a 2006, 2008, and 2014 James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic. Chef Wolf's cuisine is backed by French fundamentals and grounded in preparations that emphasize the natural flavors of the very finest products.
