This week take the 30,000 foot view of the wine industry over the past 20 years. Tony and Chef Cindy discuss how production and tastes have changed and how those two have interacted with each other. We hear from Dwight Chew of James River Distillery in Richmond Virginia. Chew gives some perspective on how things have changed for the spirits industry. And, of course . . . a chefs challenge where Cindy has to tackle a pineapple.