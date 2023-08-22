Protecting Your Health from Air Pollution

Al Waller: Air pollution can be caused by a variety of factors, many of which have dire consequences for our health. For instance, the recent series of wildfires across the country has led to unhealthy air quality that can trigger allergies, asthma, and other respiratory problems. Moreover, emissions from factories and cars, as well as the burning of fossil fuels like oil or coal, are also major contributors to air pollution. Even seemingly harmless household activities can release pollutants into the air we breathe.

Welcome to ClearPath – Your Roadmap to Health & Wealth SM. I'm your host, Al Waller. Joining me today is Mihaela Vincze, public health expert for nonprofit Transamerica Institute®, and today we're going to discuss some simple steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from air pollution.

Al Waller: On a personal note, this is a pretty timely subject for me, as I've been recently saddled with some long-term effects from bronchitis that just won't go away – it’s prompting some laryngitis and wreaking serious havoc on my voice and breathing for that matter. So, let's face it, when you throw in those wildfires from up North… Suffice to say, I know I'm not alone.

Well, Mihaela, perhaps you could lead off by identifying the factors that make air pollution just so harmful.

Mihaela Vincze: Air pollution is harmful for several reasons. The effects of air pollution can vary depending on the type of pollutant, with each one having its own set of health implications. These effects can be short-term or long-term.

Al Waller: Can you give listeners some examples of the short-term health effects of air pollution?

Mihaela Vincze: Yes, I can. According to a recent study published in Frontiers in Public Health, short-term exposure to unhealthy air can lead to eye, nose, and throat irritation, as well as aggravation of mucosal membranes. Also, exposure to polluted air can lead to chest tightness, and difficulty breathing, and even serious health issues such as asthma, pneumonia, and bronchitis.

Al Waller: Wow — it’s alarming to hear about all those short-term health effects. It further emphasizes the importance of reducing air pollution and protecting ourselves and our environment. What are the long-term health effects?

Mihaela Vincze: The World Health Organization reports that the long-term health effects of air pollution can be quite severe. Conditions linked to air pollution include heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, stroke, and even cancer. The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences also notes that there is concern about air pollution being linked to diabetes, obesity, reproductive disorders, neurological disorders, and immune system disorders.

Al Waller: That’s certainly sobering. It makes me wonder— is everyone affected the same by pollution, or are some populations more likely to be at higher risk for disease from air pollution?

Mihaela Vincze: According to the World Health Organization, older adults, children, and pregnant people are more susceptible to air pollution-related diseases.

Al Waller: That’s not good, and as a society, it's essential that we take steps to reduce air pollution levels to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our communities.

Mihaela Vincze: It is a serious issue that has a significant impact on our lifespan too. A study published in Cardiovascular Research showed ambient air pollution is the main global health risk, causing a loss of life expectancy that rivals that of tobacco smoking.

Al Waller: Yikes. That’s really upsetting. Now, what exactly causes pollution?

Mihaela Vincze: According to the Respiratory Health Association, fine particulate matter and ground-level ozone smog are two common types of air pollutants. The American Lung Association 2023 State of the Air report found that nearly 119.6 million Americans (or 36%) live in places with failing grades for unhealthy ozone or particulate pollution levels. This is even with decades of clean-up efforts for air-pollution sources.

Al Waller: It's concerning to hear that such a high percentage of Americans live in areas with unhealthy levels of air pollution, Mihaela! And even more alarming to know that despite efforts to clean up air pollution sources, these numbers are still so high. Now, could you tell me more about the two types of pollutants you mentioned?

Mihaela Vincze: Sure thing. Which one would you like to start with?

Al Waller: Fine particulate matter?

Mihaela Vincze: Fine particulate matter, or “soot”, consists of tiny particles in the air that are usually a by-product of combustion, such as auto exhaust, power plant emissions, or wood smoke. Elevated soot levels can reduce visibility and cause the air to appear hazy. These particles can negatively affect your lungs, heart, and more.

Al Waller: What about ground level ozone smog?

Mihaela Vincze: Ground level ozone smog is a type of air pollution created when emissions from factories, cars, and other sources react with sunlight. It may lead to respiratory problems, especially for those with pre-existing conditions.

Al Waller: Yes, for those with pre-existing respiratory problems, avoiding exposure to this type of pollution is especially important. Can you now dive into ways to protect ourselves from air pollution?

Mihaela Vincze: A great way to stay healthy and safe is to keep yourself informed about the air quality in your area. You can easily find out this information by visiting your city's website, which may provide real-time data on pollution levels. Many apps, such as the Apple weather app, also have this information.

Al Waller: That’s not a bad idea.

Mihaela Vincze: Isn’t it easy to look up this information?

Al Waller: It sure is! You’re the one that told me about it, so thank you for the information.

Mihaela Vincze: You’re welcome. Another website or app that provides official air quality reports in the United States is Airnow.gov—you can also find this on your mobile phone in the Apple app store. By entering your zip code, you can get your location's current air quality index (AQI). I recently looked up my own area and found that the AQI was moderate and that sensitive groups should stay indoors.

Al Waller: That’s helpful and sounds pretty easy.

Mihaela Vincze: Yes. Airnow also reports the primary pollutant in your area, so you can take steps to avoid it. This may include reducing your outdoor activity level or taking other precautions to protect your health. Remember, different pollutants have different risks associated with them.

Al Waller: I really appreciate that Airnow will provide that sort of information to consumers. Can we quickly dive into how the AQI works?

Mihaela Vincze: Of course. The air quality index is a measure of how polluted the air is in an area. It considers the levels of various pollutants in the air, such as particulate matter, ozone, and carbon monoxide, and assigns a number from 0 to 500 to specify the level of pollution.

Al Waller: Can you explain the AQI values to listeners so they can get an idea of what’s considered safe versus unsafe?

Mihaela Vincze: Sure thing. The lower the AQI value, the lower the level of air pollution and the lower need for concern. Here’s a quick breakdown:



Good: 0-50

Moderate: 51-100

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups: 101-150

Unhealthy: 151-200

Very Unhealthy: 201-300

Hazardous: 301 and higher

Al Waller: It's important to pay attention to the AQI levels in your area and take necessary safety measures to protect your health when levels are elevated.

Mihaela, we've discussed outdoor pollution at length, but there's also potentially dangerous pollutants lurking indoors, too. Let's talk about them! Where should people start when thinking of indoor pollutants?

Mihaela Vincze: It may be a good idea to do research on the products we use in our homes, as some can release harmful chemicals into the air. Look for low-VOC or non-toxic products to minimize exposure to these toxins.

Al Waller: Can we quickly dive into what we mean by VOC and non-toxic?

Mihaela Vincze: Yes, of course.

Al Waller: Let’s begin with VOC. What do we mean by this?

Mihaela Vincze: When discussing VOCs, we refer to Volatile Organic Compounds. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), VOCs are made up of different chemicals, some of which can have adverse health effects in both the short and long term.

Al Waller: Can you give us some examples of products that may contain VOCs?

Mihaela Vincze: Common products containing VOCs include paints, cleaning supplies, and even office equipment like copiers and printers. However, as noted earlier, low-VOC products are available, which are considered better options for humans and the environment.

Al Waller: Yes—because humans and the environment are intertwined at the end of the day. You can’t have healthy humans without a healthy environment. What do we mean by “non-toxic”?

Mihaela Vincze: “Non-toxic” means the product doesn't contain ingredients that have been linked to toxic responses in humans or in the environment. The EPA has developed a Safer Choice Standard program that helps consumers identify effective products that contain safer chemical ingredients without sacrificing their health or the environment's health.

Al Waller: I have noticed that label and was unaware of what it entailed! That’s certainly a helpful way to identify non-toxic products.

Mihaela Vincze: Sure is!

Al Waller: Where can listeners go to learn more?

Mihaela Vincze: As mentioned earlier, airnow.gov is a great resource for checking air quality reports. Also, the Environmental Protection Agency provides comprehensive information on air pollution, its health effects, and how to reduce exposure. And lastly, the American Lung Association is another great resource where you can learn about the implications of air pollution on lung health.

Al Waller: Taking steps to protect our health from pollution is crucial for ensuring a happy and healthy life for us and future generations. Thank you again, Mihaela.

The information provided here is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as insurance, securities, ERISA, tax, investment, legal, medical, or financial advice or guidance.