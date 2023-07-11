The Great Outdoors: Connecting with Nature

Al Waller: 69% of people indicate they are concerned about their physical health, and 57% indicate they are concerned about their mental health, according to research by Transamerica Institute1. Did you know that spending time in nature can benefit both?

Welcome to ClearPath – Your Roadmap to Health & Wealth SM. I'm your host, Al Waller. Joining me today is Mihaela Vincze, public health expert, for nonprofit Transamerica Institute®, and today we're excited to discuss a fun topic that has an incredible impact on our health — the benefits of nature.

How are you doing, Mihaela?

Mihaela Vincze: I'm doing great, Al! I'm looking forward to diving into this topic.

Al Waller: Absolutely, Mihaela. But I have to mention… I remember a time when I heard people tease those who passionately engaged too closely with nature— "tree-huggers."

Mihaela Vincze: Oh yes, I've heard about the tree-huggers. I know it sounds unconventional, but studies show that being around trees can benefit us.

Al Waller: Oh really?

Mihaela Vincze: Yes. For example, trees emit natural oils and chemicals called phytoncides that ward off pests. If we are in the presence of trees, or perhaps if we hug them, we can inhale these phytoncides, which can strengthen our immune system!

Al Waller: Well, hey, if it's good for you, why not embrace it?

Mihaela Vincze: Exactly! Being around trees can also reduce anxiety, stress, and depression—so tree-huggers are onto something!

Al Waller: Now you have me wondering where the nearest tree is. All jokes aside, can you tell us how being generally connected with nature can improve our health?

Mihaela Vincze: Sure thing. But before diving in, I think defining what we mean by "connected to nature" is important.

Al Waller: Great idea- let’s start there. What does it mean to be “connected to nature”?

Mihaela Vincze: Being connected to nature means having a sense of appreciation and understanding of our environment. When connected to nature, we value our interdependence with the ecosystems around us.

Al Waller: Interesting!

Mihaela Vincze: Yes, the World Health Organization even describes nature as “our greatest source of health and well-being,” therefore it may be a good idea to carve out time to connect with it.

Al Waller: That sounds very powerful. It's important to value our environments. Now, can you delve into some of the health benefits of nature?

Mihaela Vincze: Nature offers an array of benefits for our physical health by providing opportunities for us to get moving. Our research, for instance, indicates that only 52% of people are exercising regularly2.

Al Waller: That’s kind of a low percentage.

Mihaela Vincze: It is indeed. Spending time outdoors allows us to engage in physical activities like hiking, jogging, bicycling, or walking. These activities help us maintain a healthy weight, strengthen our heart health, and increase our fitness levels.

Al Waller: That's right, Mihaela. In addition to exercise, we've previously discussed in our episode 3 Health Benefits of Sunlight, how safe exposure to natural sunlight provides us with a crucial source of Vitamin D, which is vital for bone health, immune function, and mood regulation.

Mihaela Vincze: Yes! Just a few minutes of sunlight can positively impact our well-being—but of course, wear sunscreen and check in with your doctor, as individual risks vary from person to person.

Al Waller: Well said! What’s another benefit of connecting with nature?

Mihaela Vincze: Another benefit is having access to the air quality in natural environments. I don't know about you, Al, but walking outside always revives me if I ever need a pick me up. Being in nature exposes us to fresher air, which can also reduce the risk of respiratory issues. With that being said, always check the air quality in your area. The weather app on my phone provides the air quality index I like to check regularly.

Al Waller: I'll have to make sure I consult that feature from now on. While the physical benefits are undeniable, can you touch on how nature benefits our mental and emotional well-being?

Mihaela Vincze: One key aspect of spending time in nature is stress reduction. Studies show that spending time in natural surroundings can lower cortisol levels, our body's primary stress hormone.

Al Waller: Nature always has a calming effect on my mind, allowing me to disconnect from the pressures of daily life and find a sense of peace.

Mihaela Vincze: Yes, exposure to nature stimulates our senses in a way that indoor environments cannot. The sounds of the leaves blowing in the wind, the smell of flowers, and the sight of greenery can all contribute to a sense of overall well-being, as you just described. It can also help alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression and improve our mental health.

Al Waller: That's awesome. Is there a specific type of nature that positively impacts our mental health?

Mihaela Vincze: Being out, in general, will positively impact your mental health. For instance, a 2020 article in Monitor on Psychology found that green spaces (vegetative environments) and blue spaces (aquatic environments) increase well-being.

Al Waller: Now, how else does nature benefit the brain?

Mihaela Vincze: Our cognitive abilities get a boost. Research suggests that exposure to natural environments can improve attention span, memory, and creativity. For instance, a 2021 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that spending time in nature could improve ADHD symptoms, decrease behavioral problems in children, and decrease anxiety and rumination.

Al Waller: That's fascinating, Mihaela! It seems that nature has a way of refreshing and revitalizing our minds. What other cognitive benefits come from spending time in nature?

Mihaela Vincze: You can expect increased happiness, a sense of meaning and purpose, and decreased mental distress—according to a report published by the American Psychological Association.

Al Waller: Well, now I have more reasons to visit some national parks this summer. Does spending time in nature provide other benefits? Perhaps some surprising ones?

Mihaela Vincze: Another aspect we should pay attention to the power of is the social component of nature. Whether participating in group activities like hiking clubs or camping with friends, nature provides opportunities for social connection, which is great for our health. I don't know about you, Al, but when I'm outside with friends, I stay engaged due to the lack of distractions from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Al Waller: That's so true, Mihaela. Engaging in outdoor activities with others allows us to build stronger relationships and foster a sense of belonging. It's a fantastic way to connect with those around us.

Mihaela Vincze: And that's especially important as we get older. We've discussed the risks of social isolation in our podcast episode Overcoming Feelings of Loneliness. Older adults are particularly prone to social isolation. The connection that outdoor spaces provide is especially crucial for such a socially vulnerable group.

Al Waller: That’s a great point. Is there any other research about nature being connected to healthy aging?

Mihaela Vincze: Yes! The physical health benefits above are not limited to younger generations; people of any age can improve their health by being in nature. The same holds true for mental and cognitive health. A 2019 study in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health focused particularly on older adults and found that they had decreased stress and depression symptoms when they had more green space available.

Al Waller: Now that we understand the numerous benefits of nature, let's discuss how we can incorporate it into our daily lives. What suggestions do you have for us?

Mihaela Vincze: One simple way is to make time for outdoor activities, whether it's a morning walk, gardening, or even going on a hike. A 2019 article in Scientific Reports recommends you get at least two hours a week in nature. However, any amount can be beneficial, but at least two hours is the amount that really maximizes the health benefits.

Al Waller: That's doable—especially if you break it up.

Mihaela Vincze: Exactly.

Al Waller: What other suggestions do you have?

Mihaela Vincze: Another way to incorporate nature into your daily life, especially for those in urban areas, is to locate and visit green spaces. Many urban communities have dedicated green spaces, where you can enjoy nature. These include things like parks and gardens.

Al Waller: Now, what if your area doesn't have a dedicated green space?

Mihaela Vincze: There's good news. The American Psychological Association reports that feeling connected to nature can be beneficial even when you're not in it. Try things like surrounding yourself with plants or pictures of nature. Incorporate nature's scents or sounds into your environment. These small actions can help you benefit from nature, even if you can't find the time to get outside or if nature is not accessible to you.

Al Waller: That's a great idea—I love having any excuse to visit a nursery to pick out some new friends. Where can listeners go to learn more?

Mihaela Vincze: The Outdoor Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring future generations of outdoor enthusiasts. They provide resources and programs highlighting the benefits of outdoor activities and their positive impact on health, so I invite our listeners to check them out.

Al Waller: Thank you again, Mihaela, for all the great information shared today! I can't wait to get outside.

If you'd like to check out any of the source materials mentioned today, visit transamericainstitute.org/podcast to review the episode's transcript.

Until the next time, I'm your host Al Waller. Stay safe, be well and thanks for listening.

