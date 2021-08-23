Skin Care in the Sun

Now, while warm and sunny weather is one of the perks of summertime, the sun and its ultraviolet rays can pose some serious health threats. Back with us today to discuss some effective ways to minimize health risks during this summer heat is Mihaela Vincze, public health expert for nonprofit Transamerica Institute®. So Mihaela, could you give us a sense of just how common some of these sun related illnesses are?

Mihaela: Sun-related illness is more common than you might think, Al. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, about 9,500 people in the US are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. In 2021, it is estimated that over 7,000 deaths will be attributed to melanoma, a type of skin cancer. The good news is that these sun-related deaths and illnesses can be prevented.

Al: Wow, those numbers are staggering but, then again, it’s encouraging to know that some of these cases can be averted. You mentioned melanoma, and I think most are aware that it’s a type of cancer but how exactly does it develop?

Mihaela: That’s right, Al. In fact, it’s the fifth most common type of skin cancer and the deadliest. The primary cause of melanoma and other skin cancers is exposure to ultraviolet rays. This exposure can come from the sun, tanning beds, or sunlamps.

Al: Must say, I was never a big fan of that “Fake & Bake” practice. And while melanoma is an extremely and dangerous sun-related illness, at least it can be better treated when caught through early detection. Could you take us through some of the warning signs that might help with early detection?

Mihaela: Try to remember the ABCDE's to identify melanoma early on.

Al: Well, unfortunately, having worked as a lifeguard on the beach back in the day I’ve become all too familiar with the ABCDE’s and now submit to an annual check-up with my dermatologist. However, for the uninitiated, could you please walk us through these?

Mihaela: Sure thing. “A” is for asymmetry. Asymmetry is one way you can tell a possible melanoma from a normal mole. “B” is for border because melanomas tend to have rough edges while common moles normally have smooth borders.

Al: Oh yes, that’s a very important one. So, what else should folks look for?

Mihaela: The “C” is for color as melanomas may have different shades of brown, tan, black, or even red, blue, or white. “D” is for diameter or dark because it is important to detect sizeable lesions and those that are darker than others. Finally, “E” is for evolving. Any change in size, shape, color, or elevation of a spot may be a warning sign of melanoma.

Al: Thanks Mihaela. I think we can all agree that the ABCDE’s are a great guide for understanding what to look for. And I think it’s worth repeating that early detection is key to increasing your chances for cure. So, now that we know how to catch early signs of skin cancer, what are some measures people should take to protect themselves?

Mihaela: Good question, Al, because skin cancer and other sun-related illnesses can be prevented. The best ways to protect yourself are to seek shade when the sun is strongest, between 10am and 2pm, reapply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every two hours, and wear protective clothing.

Al: Agreed. These are all easy and commonsense suggestions to follow. And, by taking the appropriate measures, you can still catch rays and enjoy the sunshine. Any final thoughts before we wrap it up?

Mihaela: Yes, the American Academy of Dermatology has some great information. If you have concerns about your skin, you should see a dermatologist.

Al: Good points & excellent advice all around. And as always, a pleasure having you on board, Mihaela.

And that’s all the time we have here on ClearPath – Your Roadmap to Health & Wealth. Until the next time, this is Al Waller on WYPR, your NPR news station. Thanks for listening.

