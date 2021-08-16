Insurance Options After College

Now, as many young adults have recently graduated from college, there could be quite a few finding themselves for the first time in their lives uninsured . And while we want to avoid making sweeping generalizations, a significant number of young adults are known for thinking of themselves as invincible. So, it’s not altogether surprising that they may not be setting health coverage as a high priority.

Joining me today is Mihaela Vincze, public health expert for nonprofit Transamerica Institute®, and she’s here to discuss health coverage options which may protect young adults from unexpected medical costs. So Mihaela, what’s your take on young adults being less concerned about health insurance?

Mihaela: Young adults may consider health insurance premiums an unnecessary and costly expense since they are usually in good health. However, many fail to realize that not having coverage can be even more costly down the line. You may be left to pay for a severe medical surprise, or you may forgo preventative care and end up spending a lot more later. Luckily, there are affordable health coverage options, and I’m here to discuss three of them.

Al: That’s good to hear because not unlike any unexpected costs, car related or cell phones, those unexpected medical events could be quite costly without insurance. What options are you suggesting for this group to consider?

Mihaela: There are a few. For example, if you’re under 26, you may be able to enroll in a parent’s health insurance plan— if their plan covers dependents. Your parent can do this by either adding you to their job-based plan, or to the plan that they purchased through the Health Insurance Marketplace®. Just remember that in either scenario, this addition can only be made during the Open Enrollment Period or Special Enrollment Period. So, you may want to identify and note that timeframe.

Al: Excellent points Mihaela and as we’ve said in the past, timing is everything. Now, what if enrolling in your parent’s plan is not an option?

Mihaela: You can enroll in Marketplace health coverage through August 15, 2021, which has been extended due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. When you apply for Marketplace coverage, you’ll find out if you qualify for a health insurance plan with savings, like tax credits to lower premiums, or reduced deductibles and copayments. More people qualify now than ever before for help paying for health coverage— even those who weren’t previously eligible.

Al: New, lower costs on health insurance— that’s a great piece of news! Now for those wondering, could you give us a brief overview of what Medicaid entails?

Mihaela: Medicaid is an insurance program which, if you qualify, you can enroll in any time rather than during enrollment periods. It may be low-cost or free, based on your income. For Maryland, you may qualify for Medicaid if your monthly income is up to approximately $1,482.00. Remember, there are many options— applying for coverage may be more affordable and easier than you think, and it protects you when unplanned events happen.

Al: This is all very encouraging. Where can our listeners go to learn more and how to get covered?

Mihaela: You can check out Transamerica Institute’s Health Care Options for Young Adults page to learn about more health coverage options. Also, you can find more information on applying for health coverage at HealthCare.gov.

Al: Good stuff Mihaela and thanks again for sharing these resources, and also for joining us today. You’ve been listening to another episode of ClearPath – Your Roadmap to Health & Wealth.

This is Al Waller on WYPR, your NPR News Station. Until the next time stay safe, healthy, and thanks for listening.

