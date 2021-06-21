How to Create a Healthy Morning Routine

I’m your host Al Waller and welcome back to another edition of ClearPath – Your Roadmap to Health & Wealth. During the COVID-19 pandemic it’s easy to lose track of time as our daily schedule and commute have been replaced by being at home for long periods of time. The lack of a schedule has made many of us more uneasy than we had imagined. Joining us today is Mihaela Vincze, public health expert for nonprofit Transamerica Institute®, and she’s here to discuss why routines, specifically in the mornings, are so important. Mihaela, what has been most helpful for you in creating your morning routine?

Mihaela Vincze:

As simple as it may sound, it’s vital to recognize why morning routines are important to stick to. Remembering the “why” for engaging in a behavior makes it more likely to stick. For instance, morning routines create structure, they give us a sense of accomplishment, and they alleviate some of the unknowns that may cause anxiety. Next time you want to hit snooze, try to use these reasons as your motivation.

Al Waller:

Well, Mihaela, I think you might be on to something. Many people often have a hard time sticking to the habits they want to create, however, reflecting on the “why” may just be the little push they need to stay engaged. What additional insights do you have for listeners?

Mihaela Vincze:

What’s even more enticing about establishing a morning routine is that it can lead to many health benefits. According to Northwestern Medicine, routine can promote less stress, better sleep, and may lead to better overall health. You’ll also set a good example for those around you to try a morning routine.

Al Waller:

Yes, many of us have fallen into a lifestyle that doesn’t consist of a regular routine but now that I’m aware that a routine is linked to better health, I’m going to make it more of a priority. What are some ways to establish a morning routine?

Mihaela Vincze:

The secret to a structured morning starts with preparing the night before. You can do this by tackling important to-dos such as choosing tomorrow’s outfit, packing up work supplies, and prepping a nutritious breakfast. Or it could be something as simple as setting up your coffee maker so you can enjoy a cup as soon as you wake. A morning routine is about getting started on the ‘right foot’ and taking control of the day; however, what that means varies from person to person.

Al Waller:

Well, these are all great ideas for scheduling time for the tasks to boost your health. What final tips or resources can you offer our listeners?

Mihaela Vincze:

Consider developing consistent habits around the morning tasks that you wish to add to your life-- versus establishing harsh rules which can discourage you. The experts at Mayo Clinic offer tips such as practicing gratitude, making your bed, and eating plants for breakfast as ways to set up your day for success.

Al Waller:

Great advice all around Mihaela! And it looks like we’re out of time so thanks again for joining us. This has been another episode of ClearPath – Your Roadmap to Health & Wealth. I’m your host Al Waller on WYPR, Your NPR News Station.

