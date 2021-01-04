ClearPath - Your Roadmap to Health & Wealth

Mondays at 5:44 pm

Al Waller is the host and he is often joined by either Catherine Collinson, the Transamerica Institute’s founding president who also leads Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies® (TCRS) (a foremost expert on the state of retirement readiness in America), and/or Christopher Wells, who serves as the National Program Manager for The Transamerica Center for Health Studies®(TCHS), discuss the broad range of issues related to financial literacy, retirement, and health and wellness.

Listeners are encouraged to send in their questions and comments.

