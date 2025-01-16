New Year, New You: Creating Healthier Habits (Rebroadcast 12-27-2022)

© 2025 WYPR
By Al Waller,
Mihaela Vincze
Published January 16, 2025 at 4:53 PM EST

The New Year has arrived! As many of us set our resolutions for the year ahead, it's worth considering how many of us will actually stick to them. Let's be honest—we're all creatures of habit, and those habits shape our behaviors, whether they’re beneficial or detrimental. To boost our chances of success, understanding habits while setting our goals can provide the motivation we need to truly achieve our resolutions. In this episode, Al Waller and Mihaela Vincze explain how to change a habit.

ClearPath - Your Roadmap for Life
Al Waller
Al Waller is a long-time Baltimore native and employment expert with a 30-year career in leading and advising locally and globally based corporations on matters including: Talent Acquisition and Retention, Employee Relations, Training and Development.
Mihaela Vincze
Mihaela Vincze is a public health expert and experienced health care educator. Serving as Transamerica Institute’s health care content developer, she shares insights on health and wellness on ClearPath—Your Roadmap to Health and WealthSM. Mihaela earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in public health at California State University, Northridge.
