New Year, New You: Creating Healthier Habits (Rebroadcast 12-27-2022)

The New Year has arrived! As many of us set our resolutions for the year ahead, it's worth considering how many of us will actually stick to them. Let's be honest—we're all creatures of habit, and those habits shape our behaviors, whether they’re beneficial or detrimental. To boost our chances of success, understanding habits while setting our goals can provide the motivation we need to truly achieve our resolutions. In this episode, Al Waller and Mihaela Vincze explain how to change a habit.