All About Medicare

By Al Waller,
Catherine Collinson
Published October 29, 2024 at 10:35 AM EDT

What is Medicare and what is the Medicare alphabet? When do I become eligible? How should I enroll? Medicare has a lot of options, nuances, and complexities. On this episode, Al Waller and Catherine Collinson explain the basics of Medicare – what it is, why it’s important, how to enroll, and where to turn to if you have any questions. Whether you’re currently eligible for Medicare, soon to be eligible, or helping a loved one who is eligible, it’s important to have a solid understanding of the basics.

Al Waller
Al Waller is a long-time Baltimore native and employment expert with a 30-year career in leading and advising locally and globally based corporations on matters including: Talent Acquisition and Retention, Employee Relations, Training and Development.
Al Waller
Catherine Collinson
Catherine Collinson is the founding president and CEO of nonprofit Transamerica Institute and its Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, and she is a champion for Americans who are at risk of not achieving a financially secure retirement. With two decades of retirement industry-related experience, Catherine is a nationally recognized voice on workforce, aging, and retirement trends. She was named a 2018 Influencer in Aging by PBS’ Next Avenue. In 2016, she was honored with a Hero Award from Women’s Institute for a Secure Retirement (WISER) for her tireless efforts in helping improve retirement security among women.
Catherine Collinson