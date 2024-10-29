All About Medicare

What is Medicare and what is the Medicare alphabet? When do I become eligible? How should I enroll? Medicare has a lot of options, nuances, and complexities. On this episode, Al Waller and Catherine Collinson explain the basics of Medicare – what it is, why it’s important, how to enroll, and where to turn to if you have any questions. Whether you’re currently eligible for Medicare, soon to be eligible, or helping a loved one who is eligible, it’s important to have a solid understanding of the basics.