Routine Health Screenings for Healthy Aging

Are regular health check-ups really worth it? Absolutely! These screenings are super important for catching any health problems early on, so you can deal with them before they become a big deal. Despite this, a recent survey by the Transamerica Institute revealed that only 46% of the general population is getting regular physicals and recommended health screenings on a consistent basis. On this episode, Al Waller and Mihaela Vincze chat about why health check-ups are so important for staying healthy as you get older.