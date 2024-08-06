© 2024 WYPR
ClearPath - Your Roadmap for Life

Routine Health Screenings for Healthy Aging

By Al Waller,
Mihaela Vincze
Published August 6, 2024 at 6:30 AM EDT

Are regular health check-ups really worth it? Absolutely! These screenings are super important for catching any health problems early on, so you can deal with them before they become a big deal. Despite this, a recent survey by the Transamerica Institute revealed that only 46% of the general population is getting regular physicals and recommended health screenings on a consistent basis. On this episode, Al Waller and Mihaela Vincze chat about why health check-ups are so important for staying healthy as you get older.

Al Waller
Al Waller is a long-time Baltimore native and employment expert with a 30-year career in leading and advising locally and globally based corporations on matters including: Talent Acquisition and Retention, Employee Relations, Training and Development.
Mihaela Vincze
Mihaela Vincze is a public health expert and experienced health care educator. Serving as Transamerica Institute’s health care content developer, she shares insights on health and wellness on ClearPath—Your Roadmap to Health and WealthSM. Mihaela earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in public health at California State University, Northridge.
