Burnout can occur when individuals feel emotionally drained, overwhelmed, and unable to meet the demands of daily life. A recent survey by Transamerica Institute and its Center for Retirement Studies found that 42% of workers say that they often feel unmotivated and overwhelmed-- which could be symptoms of burnout. On this episode, we'll be focusing on recognizing the signs of burnout and taking proactive measures to prioritize self-care and seek support.