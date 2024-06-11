© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
ClearPath - Your Roadmap for Life

Finding Harmony Between Work and Personal Life

By Al Waller,
Mihaela Vincze
Published June 11, 2024 at 6:39 AM EDT

In today's fast-paced and connected world, finding the right balance between work and personal life can feel like a constant juggling act. On a brighter note, a recent survey by Transamerica Institute and its Center for Retirement Studies found that employers feel a strong responsibility to help their employees achieve work-life balance.

ClearPath – Your Roadmap for Life. Along our journey to health and wealth, we've started covering a broader range of topics, so we are changing our podcast's name accordingly.

ClearPath - Your Roadmap for Life
Al Waller
Al Waller is a long-time Baltimore native and employment expert with a 30-year career in leading and advising locally and globally based corporations on matters including: Talent Acquisition and Retention, Employee Relations, Training and Development.
See stories by Al Waller
Mihaela Vincze
Mihaela Vincze is a public health expert and experienced health care educator. Serving as Transamerica Institute’s health care content developer, she shares insights on health and wellness on ClearPath—Your Roadmap to Health and WealthSM. Mihaela earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in public health at California State University, Northridge.
See stories by Mihaela Vincze