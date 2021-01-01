Choral Arts Classics

ARCHIVE

(ARCHIVES) This program ended in 2017.

In addition to serving as the Music Director of the Baltimore Choral Arts Society for 35 years, and maintaining a busy schedule of guest conducting engagements each season, Tom Hall is also a well-known broadcaster, teacher, lecturer, and writer and he is the host of Midday heard daily on WYPR Noon-1pm.

Full Bio

2016-2017 Schedule