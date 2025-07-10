For some reason Pinot Blanc hasn’t caught on as well as cousin Pinot Gris. No matter…it’s still one of the most versatile and likeable easy-going whites out there.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Willm Pinot Blanc, “Reserve” Alsace ’21 **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE

(Light , fresh, with quality fruit, Spring-like aromas and flavors, refreshing)

Mader Pinot Blanc, Alsace ’22 **1/2 $$

(Fairly intense flavors, good acidity, would be perfect with grilled scallops)

WINE OF THE WEEK

J. Hoffstatter Pinot Pianco “Weisburgunder” Alto-Adige, Italy ’22 *** $

(This takes pinot blanc up a notch, similar in style to Chablis, delicate, precise)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.