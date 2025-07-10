2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Cellar Notes

Pinot Blanc

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published July 10, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT
For some reason Pinot Blanc hasn’t caught on as well as cousin Pinot Gris. No matter…it’s still one of the most versatile and likeable easy-going whites out there.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Willm Pinot Blanc, “Reserve” Alsace ’21 **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE
(Light , fresh, with quality fruit, Spring-like aromas and flavors, refreshing)

Mader Pinot Blanc, Alsace ’22 **1/2 $$
(Fairly intense flavors, good acidity, would be perfect with grilled scallops)

WINE OF THE WEEK
J. Hoffstatter Pinot Pianco “Weisburgunder” Alto-Adige, Italy ’22 *** $
(This takes pinot blanc up a notch, similar in style to Chablis, delicate, precise)

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
