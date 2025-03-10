The Overlooked Petite Sirrah

Petite Sirrah is one of California’s oldest grapes, but it has fallen by the wayside. Al presents three arguments as to why it should be more appreciated.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****, VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Vina Robles Petit Sirah, Paso Robles ’21 ** $$

(Very forward, rustic red, perfect for hearty winter meals)

Bogel Petite Sirah, California ’21 ** $ VALUE

(Terrific value for a big red, fruity, spicy, tannic, tasty and easy-drinking)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Michael David Wines “Petite Petit” Petit Sirah, Lodi ’21 **1/2 VALUE

(Circus label, refined, smooth, urbane, layers of flavor, graceful)

