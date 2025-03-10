© 2025 WYPR
Cellar Notes

The Overlooked Petite Sirrah

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published March 10, 2025 at 4:50 PM EDT
Vickie Gray Photography & Images March 2025

Petite Sirrah is one of California’s oldest grapes, but it has fallen by the wayside. Al presents three arguments as to why it should be more appreciated.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****, VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Vina Robles Petit Sirah, Paso Robles ’21 ** $$
(Very forward, rustic red, perfect for hearty winter meals)

Bogel Petite Sirah, California ’21 ** $ VALUE
(Terrific value for a big red, fruity, spicy, tannic, tasty and easy-drinking)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Michael David Wines “Petite Petit” Petit Sirah, Lodi ’21 **1/2 VALUE
(Circus label, refined, smooth, urbane, layers of flavor, graceful)

 All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
